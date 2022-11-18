The Lawrence County Democratic Party will meet 6 p.m. Monday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
All registered democrats are welcome to attend. The Lawrence County Democratic Party will be collecting new unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots at this meeting for the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.