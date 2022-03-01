The Lawrence County Democrats announced a petition signing event.
The event will occur from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Faraone Brothers Catering located at 1015 S. Mill St. There will be petitions to sign and coffee available.
Nellie Gajda McGhee, 85, of Avalon Springs, Mercer, formerly of New Wilmington, passed away on March 1, 2022. There will be a private family service on Saturday, March 5, at the Smith Funeral Home, New Wilmington.
George D. Hritz, 65, of New Castle died March 1, 2022, at his residence. Following his wishes, no services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the Noga Funeral Home, 1142 Mill St.
