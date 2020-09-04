Drop boxes for mail-in voting will strengthen the voting system, according to the Lawrence County Democrats.
Some counties across Pennsylvania utilized the drop boxes during the June 2 primary election. Lawrence County, however, did not. The group said the county already has the infrastructure in place for this and that additional expenses would be minimal.
“Voting is nonpartisan,” chairman Paul Stefano said. “Everyone — Democrat, independent or Republican — will have access to ballot drop boxes. The expansion of voter participation benefits all of us. The expansion of this franchise is the history and story of America. It is how we chart progress and evaluate how fair our system is. Let us make sure we write our chapter in that book.”
