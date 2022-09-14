The Lawrence County Democratic party office opened on the corner of North and Mercer streets on Friday.
County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, state Rep. Chris Sainato and city council President Maryann Gavrile. The office hours for September are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with additional 4 to 6 p.m. hours available Monday through Thursday. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We invite all interested Democrats to join us during our office hours while we work to get our Democrats elected. We will do the usual work which includes phone calls, postcards and canvassing,” said Tim Buck, chair of the Lawrence County Democratic Party.
The office will also have yard signs available.
If interested in joining the Lawrence County Democratic Party and its efforts to get out the Democratic vote, call (724) 510-7077 to discuss ways you can help. Follow the party on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/LawrenceCountyDems.
