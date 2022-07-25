The Lawrence County Democratic Committee held its meeting July 18 at the Scottish Rite Cathedral with nearly 80 Lawrence County Democrats attending.
Among the attendees were Phil Heasley, vice chair of the Butler County Democrats, Kim Powell, vice chair of the Mercer County Democratic Committee, city Councilman Bryan Cameron, IBEW Union representative Frank Telesz, Commissioner Lorretta Spielvogel, and Prothonotary Clerk of Courts Jodi Klabon-Esoldo.
Dan Pastore, the Democratic candidate for Congress and running against U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R-16), also spoke at the meeting. Pastore is a businessman, attorney and lifelong Erie County resident. He co-founded Erie.net, the first public internet service provider in northwest Pennsylvania as well as FishErie.com, the first website providing fishing information for northwest Pennsylvania.
Heasley spoke about Demstock 2022, which will be held at the Venango County fairgrounds Aug. 26-28 and will consist of candidates, officials and advocates.
The Lawrence County Democratic Committee is planning to meet monthly. All meetings will continue to be open to all registered Democrats. In September, the Lawrence County Democratic Committee will open an office in downtown New Castle on North Mercer Street.
If interested in joining and volunteering for the Lawrence County Democratic party, call (724) 510-7077 and check out www.facebook.com/groups/LawrenceCountyDems.
For more information on Dan Pastore or to help with his campaign for U.S. Congress, visit www.danpastore.com.
