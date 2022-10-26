The Lawrence County Democratic Committee held its fall bash last week.
The event at Cascade Park gathered more than 200 people and featured former chairman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Jim Burns and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a former candidate for the U.S. Senate. Speakers included state Rep. Chris Sainato (D-Lawrence), Dan Pastore, candidate for the 16th District, and Rianna Czech, candidate for District 50 in the state Senate.
Those speakers were also represented by local Democrats representing governor candidate Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman.
