The Lawrence County Democrats will hold its second quarter meting on Tuesday.
Members should meet at the Cascade Park train station at 6 p.m.
Assistant editor Pete Sirianni previews a story in the April 15 newspaper
Edward "Smokey" Smolnik Sr., passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2021 age 86. Visitation Monday, April 19, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Noga Funeral Home. Complete obituary on Monday.
