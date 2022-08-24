The Lawrence County Democratic Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will be at the Teamsters Local 261 Hall, 351 Northgate Circle, Suite A, New Castle, PA 16105.
All registered Democrats are welcome to attend the meeting. Yard signs will be available at the meeting.
To keep up with upcoming meetings or events, join the committee’s Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/lawrencecountydems.
