Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison has become a man without a desk. He is so inundated with mail-in ballot requests that he barely has room to walk or sit in his office.
As of Tuesday, the department had received more than 9,000 requests for mail-in ballots that one of his staff members was busy filling to send out in the mail. He estimated that number represents about a 22 percent voter turnout so far for a presidential election, which typically attracts a 70 percent turnout altogether.
Allison was summoned to give a deposition that day for a lawsuit initiated by President Donald Trump’s campaign, which makes several arguments. One is to not count “naked” ballots that aren’t in secrecy envelopes or that have a characteristic that identifies the voter. Other points are to uphold the residency requirements for poll workers and to not provide outlying drop boxes for mail-in returns.
He would not discuss the details of his deposition, saying that the matter is in litigation.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court already ruled a week ago on the privacy envelope issue. The envelope is a second sleeve that prevents poll workers and watchers from seeing someone’s ballot, and it preserves the voter’s confidentiality. The state Supreme Court ruled that county election officials can reject any ballots that are received without secrecy envelopes, that somehow could reveal the voter’s identity.
Lawrence County voting officials were taken to court in July following the primary election, when the county Democratic committee contested the fact that more than 400 ballots without the secrecy sleeves or had other identifying marks weren’t counted because of a voter privacy requirement. The lawsuit was dropped when the Democratic committee filed a lawsuit on a state level, contesting the non-counting of the ballots.
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel noted at the commissioners’ public meeting Tuesday that the deadline to register to vote, either by mail or in person in Pennsylvania, is Oct. 19. She reminded residents who are sending in requests for the mail-in ballots to send only one application in.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd added that, contrary to popular misconceptions, he has not seen one single piece of evidence anywhere to indicate that voting by mail is more susceptible to fraud.
“Anybody who says differently is doing it for the purpose of stirring up fear,” he said.
The commissioners, as members of the county board of elections said the election board, will convene once a week, beginning next week and each Tuesday until Election Day. Next week’s meeting, Oct. 6, will begin at 8:30 a.m., before the commissioners’ regular public meeting. Every week thereafter, on Oct. 13, 20 and 27, the election board will meet immediately following the commissioners’ meeting.
