A request from the incoming members of the Lawrence County commissioners has prompted the current board to delay a temporary contract for the county's maintenance director.
Frank Piccari plans to retire at the end of this year. The current commissioners want to contract with him for professional services to oversee the maintenance department at reduced hours for the coming year.
Piccari has been the county maintenance director for 48 years. He plans to retire as of Dec. 31. The contract, if approved, would run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020. He would be compensated $35,000 for the year with no benefits, working 20 hours per week, according to the proposed agreement.
His current salary as a county employee is $69,009 plus benefits.
At their regular meeting Monday at Westminster College, the commissioners were prepared to approve a contract with Piccari, but they stopped short after commissioner-elect Morgan Boyd, who attended, asked them to delay their decision for two weeks. Their next regular meeting will be Dec. 3.
Boyd said that he and commissioner-elect Loretta Spielvogel both would like a chance to review the proposed contract before it is approved. They will take office Jan. 6 as part of the new board of commissioners, along with incumbent Dan Vogler. Commissioners Bob Del Signore and Steve Craig will end their terms on Dec. 31.
The commissioners agreed to table their vote on the contract for two weeks, but Craig commented, "I don't see any harm in waiting two weeks, but just so you know, it is our decision."
They said they intend to vote at their next regular meeting, at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. There is no public meeting next week because Vogler, Boyd and Spielvogel and county administrator James Gagliano will be attending a conference of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania in Hershey.
Del Signore said he has a big concern about the 11 buildings that the county owns or maintains.
Piccari and his staff of 10 full-time employees oversee the maintenance of the new courthouse, the old courthouse, the Gettings annex, the county warehouse/Central Court, the domestic relations/adult and juvenile probation building, the former Krause building that houses the county detectives and sheriff deputies, Children and Youth Services, the county public safety building and the district judge offices and courts of Jennifer L. Nicholson, Jerry G. Cartwright and Scott McGrath and the 911 center.
Piccari's crew also is responsible for snow and ice removal, lawn care and light maintenance of the county's bridges in the summer months, including sign replacements and mowing.
"If you and Loretta have any concerns ... I'd be happy to talk with both of you," Del Signore told Boyd.
"Our reasoning is for the purposes of continuity, so come Jan. 2, (Piccari) he could still come into the building and perform the work that is needed," Vogler said. The new board will then address the position of maintenance director, he added.
Vogler pointed out after the meeting that the new board doesn't take office until Jan. 6, when the new members are sworn into office. So without the contract, the county would be without anyone in charge of maintenance for that first week. He added that he often stops at the courthouse on weekends, and that Piccari is often there working.
Del Signore, who is leaving office at the end of the year, pointed out that "in the future, we'd probably have to look at two people instead of one" being in charge of the maintenance department.
"We won't find one individual who knows all of the idiosyncrasies about the maintenance and equipment of all of these buildings," he said. "(Piccari) will afford them time to get a person who knows what needs to be done if there is an incident."
"It doesn't tie the hands of the new board," Commissioner Steve Craig said, pointing out that the contract gives the new board and Piccari an "out" of the contract after 14 days notice.
Boyd said after the meeting that the new commissioners just want to take a look at the agreement.
"I don't foresee us finding any issues with it, but I just would like the opportunity to look it over," he said.
Piccari, who did not attend the meeting, said he did not have a problem either way.
"It's up to the commissioners. It's their decision," he said. "I respect the new commissioners, and they probably should look at the contract."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.