The Lawrence County commissioners have declared a state of emergency for the county as a result of the coronavirus spread, a situation emergency officials are calling a pandemic.
The courthouse is not closed. The measure, adopted by resolution, ensures that county officials, and emergency responders and other officials can make decisions as need be as the virus progresses.
County public safety director Jeffrey Parish emphasized at the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday that “everything that is being done at the state and federal level is for everybody’s protection, as extreme as it may seem at times. They’re learning from what has happened overseas and from other areas.”
People are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and hand-washing and sanitizing and not to panic, upon the commissioners advice.
Parish said the emergency status declaration is timely today because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in neighboring Beaver County. He said he is in contact with the state Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and his regional counterparts, including the neighboring counties of Beaver, Mercer and Butler counties.
“A lot of work has been going on the past several weeks,” Parish said, emphasizing, “It’s about when it’s going to affect us. It’s going to. It’s reality. We need to approach it with a calm sense of being.
“It’s coming,” he said. “That’s something we said, there’s nothing magical or preventive from somebody getting it. People are going to get sick. The recovery rate is good. If you look at the numbers ... they’re just trying to prolong it instead of overwhelming our medical services, our fire departments that are doing medical calls and our ambulances.”
Commissioner Morgan Boyd emphasized that there are no confirmed cases in Lawrence County, but that situation could quickly change.
Contacted Tuesday afternoon, UPMC Jameson spokeswoman Lisa Lombardo said Jameson Hospital had no confirmed cases of the virus-related illness, nor did it have any cases under suspicion of it.
He asked that meanwhile, county residents limit their visits to the courthouse for essential business only. The commissioners also have directed the county maintenance staff to continuously clean the county buildings and install more hand sanitizers throughout them and at the department of public safety building.
Boyd emphasized that all facets of the courts remain in operation, but President Judge Dominick Motto issued orders Tuesday to limit the gatherings of quantities of people for court proceedings and juries.
He also pointed out that county travel is being restricted, and conversations are ongoing with officials in neighboring counties to check on their statuses.
The commissioners under the declaration have created a leadership council to advise the county administrator and the county emergency management coordinator of the updated information of the virus. The council members are the three commissioners, the county administrator, the county emergency management coordinator, human resources, the county solicitor’s office, the sheriff’s office, the county medical director and any other additional members that the commissioners see fit to add, if need be. The council will meet as needed without the need to formally advertise meetings. As time permits, every effort will be made to advise the public of the times and places of such meetings, via the county’s website.
“We all need to remain calm,” Commissioner Dan Vogler emphasized. “We need not to be driven by fear and panic. We need to be driven by caution and vigilance. This is a new situation for all of us.”
He commended the new commissioners, Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel, for their diligence when faced with such an unknown, their first months in office.
“They have not faltered in any manner,” Vogler said, adding, “We will get through this, and hopefully we’ll all be stronger for it.”
Parish noted that plans are in place statewide and regionally to deal with pandemics.
“It’s a health emergency, so we’re working in partnership with the department of health,” he said. “This is sort of an unseen.
“It’s nothing to panic about,” he said, “but because of where you are, stay out of large crowds and wash and clean your hands.”
The Beaver County case is the closest to Lawrence County so far, he said, and that was confirmed at 7 p.m. Monday.
Boyd explained that the commissioners have met with many department heads and row officers to determine who would be needed, should the governor order the courthouse to close except for essential personnel.
“We’ve been identifying those employees who will remain on site,” he said.
Boyd also emphasized the importance of people getting their information and updates from reliable news sources and from government sources and not relying on the rumors generated through social media.
“I’ve seen a lot of inaccurate or incomplete information on social media,” he said, adding, “Incorrect statements have the ability to spread very fast. The best thing we can do is check our sources.”
Parish said accurate updates about the spread of the virus and what the state and counties are doing are available on the websites of the Lawrence County Department of Public Safety, the Department of Health, and PEMA.
County solicitor Thomas W. Leslie explained the importance of having the emergency declaration in place, “because we need to be able to function if we get into an emergency situation. This establishes a way we can do that. It gives authority to this group to make decisions and avoid the time consuming requirements, “to be able to make decisions more quickly and more effectively.”
