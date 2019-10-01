Lawrence County has gone to the dogs, in a scent.
During last week’s Lawrence County commissioners meeting at Camp Agawam, the Lawrence County Canine Search and Rescue unit was unveiled to the public.
The group of three certified search dogs, and three dogs currently in training, are led by Lauri Johnson, Kim Grimm and Connie Oshop, and have been utilized in searches with local fire and police departments and even nearby counties and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.
Johnson brings nearly two decades of experience to the group, while Grimm and Oshop have been working with search dogs for close to a decade.
“Actually, we just started Lawrence County Canines a couple months ago and we will be working under the county now,” Johnson said of the organization.
The dogs are certified in air scent, human remains and land and water.
Johnson said her husband, who has been a firefighter for 40 years, got her interested in working with search dogs.
“He told me what they could do on top of the water, and that is what interested me and hooked me in,” Johnson said.
Grimm said she wanted to do something outdoors with her dog, and being a search dog was the perfect avenue.
Training, however, is ongoing as the dogs are required seven hours of training per week and a minimum of 16 hours per month.
“We try to not train in the same areas all the time because the dogs get used to the same areas,” Grimm said. “We usually train in the same area every couple months.”
Oshop said she enjoys working with the dogs, and often is utilized as “the victim,” or the person for whom the dogs would be searching.
“I’m usually a victim now, and I enjoy that as being a real challenge to stump these dogs when they are out working,” Oshop said. “We are always looking for people that are willing to go out and sit in the rain in the woods and avoid poison ivy.
“We train every single week, all year around. These dogs are very well certified. They still have to be trained on a weekly basis to stay fresh and to grow and get better at what they are doing.”
The group has trained on public and private land, in addition to game lands and even at Hillview Manor.
“You need a minimum of a certain amount of acres, because the dogs cover a lot of ground,” Oshop said. “Fifty acres or more is ideal.”
As part of the commissioners’ meeting, it was announced the group has now become part of the county’s Public Safety department, under the direction of Jeff Parish.
“We made a new bond here several months ago,” Parish said. “They have always been an organization within themselves and trying to raise funds and get out there and do the work. They had their own sort of dispatch system on their own. It went through the fire department. It got to the point they needed to grow a little bit more and they needed a little bit more coverage, or backing.”
Parish said the county utilizes the search dogs in their rescue efforts.
“They will get a little bit more accessibility, or outreach, even though they do go on searches without us,” Parish said. “We do have some other avenues to get funding for them, not so much our main budget. There are other grants available, other funding sources we can go with and possibly get them some more equipment.”
Parish said he sought the approval of the commissioners as it was “not too much of an expense to the county” and that within the Public Safety budget there are “some line items” in regards to expenses. The dogs recently received uniforms.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I might be a little bit more excited to take them on board. This is a new adventure, it is nice, and it benefits everyone in the county.
“They were going down to Greene County a month or so ago. They trained with a lot of the other water rescue teams in Butler and Beaver counties. We are going to get them hooked up more in our region with training.”
Johnson said, “being part of the county” is going to make more training available for the team.
“(Training) will make us even better than what we have been in the past,” Johnson said.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said the search team would be a benefit to all of Lawrence County.
“A lot of our departments are focused on specific groups of people,” Vogler said. “Public Safety has the potential, as you know, to impact every person in the county, regardless of age or where they live. I think it is an honor for us to be able to work with you and do our best to try and assist you.
“I certainly give you a lot of credit for what you do. Your dogs are so well mannered.”
