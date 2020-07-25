HARRISBURG — Lawrence County's death toll rose on Friday for the first time since June as two more deaths were reported to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County's death count now stands at 11. It had been at nine since June 20.
Nate Wardle, press secretary for the Department of Health, would not provide any further information about where those deaths occurred or when. Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson said the health department no longer provides information about local coronavirus deaths to his office.
The county's number of positive cases as of Friday increased by 11, to 272, which includes nine confirmed cases and two probable. There were 4,293 negative tests reported in the county on Friday.
In Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there were no new positive cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 37 employees test positive and 16 patients across seven facilities.
Statewide, Pennsylvania produced another day of more than 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, fueled by positive tests in Philadelphia and the Pittsburgh area as the state fights to tamp down rising case counts.
The health department reported more than 1,213 additional confirmed virus cases — the most in a single-day report since May — and 22 new deaths. The virus has infected more than 105,000 people in Pennsylvania since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 7,100 have died, most of them in nursing homes.
Of the new positive cases, more than one-third are from Philadelphia and Allegheny County, the department said.
In July, Pennsylvania’s 14-day rate of new cases per 100,000 residents has risen by more than 50%, from below 60 to above 90.
The seven-day positivity rate — based on the Health Department’s daily public disclosures of the number of people who are newly confirmed to be positive and the number of people who tested negative — has gradually increased in July, from about 4.5% to 5.8%.
Deaths have declined from June to July, although hospitalizations are on the rise in July, according to state data.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
