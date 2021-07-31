County controller to retire early

Lawrence County Controller David A. Gettings is retiring early.
Gettings, elected in 2007, made his announcement in a Friday news release.
“I am announcing my retirement early to allow for a smooth transition and let the voters choose my successor in the November 2021 election,” Gettings wrote.
Gettings’ chief deputy controller David Prestopine will take over leading the office. Gettings said he will endorse Prestopine in the November election because of his knowledge, work ethic and abilities to run the office.
Gettings said his office was able to develop better training and education as well as advancing technology and efficiency during his time in office.
“I am especially proud that we were able to fully fund the county pension fund at a substantial savings to the taxpayers,” he said. “Our actions have served to strengthen the accounting systems, improve accountability and protect the residents and taxpayers of this great county.”
