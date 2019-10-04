County contracts to upgrade new assessments

Lawrence County is ramping up its efforts to collect more tax money from property improvements countywide by updating records on their assessed values.
The commissioners at their Tuesday meeting approved a contract with Evaluator Services and Technology of Greensburg for a data assessment update project that is expected to generate $300,000 to $400,000 in additional tax revenues each year.
The cost of the contract is $150,000. The firm will be making comparisons of images of the properties to detect new construction, so it can be added to the assessment records.
"This is something that will benefit all 27 municipalities and all eight school districts in the county," Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler explained.
"They essentially look for variances in structures to see if additions have been made to residential dwellings or commercial establishments or industrial facilities, and they advise the assessment office," Vogler explained, adding, "It makes it a more level playing field."
Charles "J.R." Hardester, county assessor, explained that the county late last year had contracted with a different company to compare all of the "footprints" of the properties in the county's assessment system, in order to detect property improvements with the most recently overlaid imagery.
That company would send the county a report of all of the parcels in the county that had undergone improvements that had not yet been assessed for the new construction and additions in the county's system, Hardester explained.
"When we got those numbers, there were about 21,000 parcels that had some type of change," he said.
Those properties were categorized as "minor" or "major." Minor properties are those with less than 100 square feet, and major have more than 100 square feet.
Hardester said he pulled out one municipality — Neshannock Township — and started making the changes himself to the records, but he found it too time-consuming with his other duties.
He reviewed about 300 properties, and changed 187 properties, showing an additional revenue of $451,900, or an average of about $2,500 per parcel.
Considering the entire number of parcels that have had changes, "we can see a return investment of an additional $300,000 to 400,000 in county taxes," he said. Evaluator Services, which has been the county's current software vendor, submitted a proposal of $150,000 to do the work, he said, noting that the company is familiar with the software system the county uses.
"We already have the list of the (improved) parcels. They are going to look at the pictures and see the improvements and update our records," he said, adding that the county will send the company a list every week and will make the changes official. Each of its staff members is a licensed certified Pennsylvania evaluator, he said.
"It's a cleanup to get our data as up to date as possible, so everyone pays their fair share," Hardester said. "Once we add those taxes to the rolls, it will be ongoing every year."
The county's tax claim bureau and the tax collector system in the county treasurer's office uses the same system through that company, Hardester noted, "so they're already familiar with Lawrence County. They are a Pennsylvania-based company that specializes in county government and assessment-related products.
He said that Evaluator Services "is gracious enough to bill the county as we recoup the revenue, so we don't have to pay it all up front."
Vogler pointed out that the company president is Gene Porterfield, a former state senator, who with Hardester had presented the proposal to the commissioners a few weeks ago.
"They've been a good partner with whom to work," Vogler said, noting the company also does work for other counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.