The Lawrence County commissioners are thinking of pulling the plug on a fee that has provided $800,000 worth of road and bridge funding to local municipalities this year.
Despite objections from two municipal officials from Neshannock and Shenango townships about the road repair funds ending, the commissioners resolved to advertise to repeal an ordinance that imposes a $5 fee on all vehicle registrations.
The $5 fee is charged when people send their vehicle registration to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. As it has accumulated throughout the year, the county in turn has been allocating it to municipalities, upon request, for local road and bridge projects.
A final vote to rescind the ordinance will be taken after the proposed move is advertised and put on public display, a public comment period takes place and a newly appointed third commissioner, Brian D. Burick, is seated in office so he will have a vote in the matter.
Meanwhile, the subject will likely be discussed among the commissioners and local municipal officials at the next meeting of the Lawrence County League of Municipalities, formerly the Council of Governments, on April 19.
All of the money from the fee is refunded to the county, is audited, and goes 100 percent to municipalities for road and bridge work or for funding road equipment costs. It supplements what the municipalities receive from state liquid fuels dollars and from money the commissioners allocate from the county’s liquid fuels budget, upon request, when those funds are available.
Neshannock Township supervisor Leslie S. Bucci attended the commissioners meeting Tuesday and objected to the commissioners proposal to eliminate the fee.
“I don’t think the majority of the residents understand what this money goes for,” she said. “You really have benefited the entire county with this money.
“When I think of $5 and I divide it over a year, I’ve probably spent more at Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts on a daily basis,” she pointed out.
And while the average citizen isn’t looking at it like that, “I know what the costs are to maintain the roads, and (the fee is) such a small stipend out of the year. Once I understood it, I thought it was a brilliant idea. Kudos to the board for putting it in place and assisting us.”
Neshannock Township received $100,000 of the funds this year for the paving of Long Branch Drive, Arrowhead Court, Sequoia Drive, Seneca Court, Moccasin Trail, and paving of Sunset Valley and Valley roads.
Dan Kennedy, chairman of the Wilmington Township supervisors, said that while that $5 might buy a gallon of gas “to get you somewhere, you’re going to hit a pothole on the way because we don’t have the money to fix the roads.”
The commissioners allocated $50,000 from the fund this year to Wilmington Township for the paving of Gerber, Indian Run, Yoder and Cottage Grove roads. Neshannock and Wilmington were among 16 municipalities that requested the money and received it, for specific road and culvert repair projects.
The commissioners had enacted the registration fee by ordinance in December 2020 to collect the money levied on each nonexempt vehicle registered to an address in the county. Commissioner Dan Vogler had voted no at the time. Former Commissioner Morgan Boyd and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel voted in favor of it.
Vogler said at Tuesday’s public meeting that he still opposes the levy, and it was his idea to put it on Tuesday’s agenda to remove it.
Until — and if — the ordinance is repealed, vehicle owners will continue to pay the fee with their registrations, and there will be no refunds to those who already have paid it this year, he said.
The commissioners anticipate voting on the removal in April or May, but Spielvogel said they might consider making it effective at the end of this year if they decide to repeal it. She said she is open to further discussions at the League of Municipalities meeting.
Bucci commented that although the fee was controversial at first, “I can tell you, I registered my vehicle in March and was thrilled to know that 100 percent of that money goes to Lawrence County for the roads.”
She pointed out that the amount being paid from the state to municipalities in liquid fuels taxes is diminishing, and the cost of blacktop has increased by 40 percent.
“Our roads have so many potholes, they need base repair,” she said, noting all three supervisors support keeping the fee in place.
Both she and Kennedy told the commissioners that if they cannot rely on the additional dollars, they would have to raise taxes to bring in more revenue to take care of the roads.
“My concern is, do all the other municipalities know that money will go away if the vote is taken to repeal it?” Bucci asked.
Kennedy pointed out that during the three years he’s been an elected supervisor, the township has replaced two culverts and is and working on a third one, at a cost of $180,000 each.
Wilmington Township’s annual budget is $800,000, he said. “Without your help, we couldn’t do this. We’d still have a road closed in the township.”
Lawrence County is one of 27 out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania that levies the registration fee.
“You’re going to find out that the townships are going to say, ‘do not do this,’” Kennedy said of removing the fee. “We need to have infrastructure, and this is one way to do it. He said he spoke to his fellow supervisors and they both said, ‘get down to the meeting.’”
Vogler said his reasoning for wanting to repeal the fee is that every municipality in the commonwealth receives state liquid fuels dollars. The county does not maintain roads but it owns and maintains 27 bridges. Since the 1950s, when the county is able, it has given whatever money is left from its liquid fuels allocation to the municipalities, after taking care of its own bridges.
A couple of municipalities have chosen not to accept the funds, he said.
“I’m the person who has brought this to the table today,” Vogler said, “because, in my travels, I have received a lot of complaints about this fee. People feel it’s an unnecessary burden. I feel this is a redundant tax on people who already are taxed pretty heavily in many different respects.”
The state gas tax, turnpike tolls and gasoline have gone up, he added. “Taxpayers have been inundated and we all know what’s going on at the grocery stores these days.”
The county is required by law to advertise the repealing of the ordinance. It will be on public display and will be voted on in April or May.
