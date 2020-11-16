For Lawrence Commissioner Morgan Boyd, a tour with his fellow commissioners of the 27-county owned and maintained bridges was an eye-opener.
It marked his first-ever visit to McConnell’s Mill State Park and its historical covered bridge, a county-owned structure.
“It was beauty in only a way that God could fashion,” the 22-year-old commissioner said. “It literally took my breath away. I can’t believe it took me as long as it did to see the park, but I’ll definitely be (going) back soon.”
Pennsylvania has more covered bridges within its borders than any other state, and Lawrence County is home to — and owns — two of them — the one in McConnell’s Mill State Park, and Bank’s Covered Bridge in Wilmington Township.
The two bridges were part of a tour the commissioners, their staff and county engineers took two days last week of 27 bridges that fall under the county commissioners for maintenance. The county’s share of state liquid fuels funds is the source that pays for all of the upkeep and repairs.
A lot of people don’t realize the bridge at McConnell’s Mill is owned and maintained by the county,” commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out. “We have a lot of pride in that bridge, particularly because of its setting and historical aspect.”
Vogler spearheaded the tour that graced them with history lessons, with two sunny autumn days and the beauty of the county’s local streams and countryside.
Engineers of Frank B. Taylor Engineering explained the unique structures, conditions and backgrounds of each bridge Bill Humphrey of Taylor Engineering explained that his firm inspects the bridges once or twice a year, and “most of them are in good shape.”
The purpose of this week’s two-day tour was only to introduce the commissioners to the spans “and get them familiar with what they own,” he said.
Vogler provided history from a New Castle News article published Aug. 6, 1938. Since that article was written, only the two covered bridges are left in the county.
An excerpt from the article reads, “Covered bridges in Lawrence County will soon be things of the past, unless a movement started in Harrisburg to preserve the few remaining in Pennsylvania is successful. Only four or five remain in this county, two across the Neshannock Creek in the Neshannock Falls-Fayette district (Wilmington Township) and two on the Slippery Rock Creek, one at McConnells Mill and the other at Kennedy’s Mill (Slippery Rock Township). The last covered bridge to be removed was that at Edenburg over the Mahoning River (Mahoning Township). New Castle used to have at least four covered bridges, East Washington Street, West Washington Street, Grant Street and the old black bridge at the ‘narrows.’ Other covered bridges that have been removed in comparatively recent years were located at Mahoningtown, Volant, Wampum and Muddycreek, the latter on the Perry Highway (Slippery Rock Township).”
Vogler, an avid history buff, recalled that one covered bridge not mentioned in the article was on Cleland Mill Road over Hickory Creek in North Beaver Township, which an arsonist destroyed in the 1950s.
The Banks Covered Bridge in Wilmington Township, built in 1889, was rehabilitated in 1999, according to a plaque on that bridge. That structure is scheduled for improvements next year, Humphrey said, including steel repairs and a thorough cleaning and painting.
Brian Rogers, an engineer for Taylor, explained that Banks was built as a Burr Truss bridge, named after Theodore Burr, one of the earliest and most prominent bridge builders in the United States.
It is one of 123 of its style in Pennsylvania, he said.
The McConnell’s Mill covered bridge is a “Howe Truss,” which has a crisscross design that was patented by William Howe of Massachusetts, and became the forerunner of iron bridges. There are 124 Howe truss spans in the United States, but only five are in Pennsylvania, according to information Rogers provided.
“Overall, it was a great experience,” Boyd said of the tour. “It was reassuring to see that the vast majority of our bridges are in good structural shape and don’t need a lot of repairs.”
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said she was impressed with the different types of structures of each bridge, and “every bridge had beautiful river or creek or stream beneath it.
“To think that you could actually go and sit by a stream and meditate, enjoy the solitude and appreciate what we have here is impressive to me,” she said. “The covered bridges are beautiful. I never realized there were so many different types of bridge structures.”
Experiencing the vastness of the county left the biggest impression, she added. “There are so many things we take for granted because we live here. It brings a new awareness of how we can promote tourism in the county or expand on our efforts.”
Vogler noted that this was the first year in office for Boyd and Spielvogel, “so I thought maybe they’d like to go out and see all of the bridges.”
Taylor Engineering had assembled a booklet for them, providing background on each one.
Vogler said he independently had toured all of the bridges in past years, but this was his first trip with two other commissioners.
“I came away with two impressions,” he said. “Overall, the bridges we own and maintain are in pretty good shape in terms of their structural integrity, and we have a real diverse group of bridges.”
The largest is the Ewing Park Bridge in Ellwood City, he pointed out, and the second-largest is the Covert’s Crossing Bridge straddling Union and Mahoning townships. Then there are very small bridges in some of the less traveled areas of the county, “so we really run the gamut,” he commented.
“We purposely waited until November, because it was easier to see the bridges with no leaves on the trees,” Vogler said.
There are many other bridges in Lawrence County that are not county owned, that either are owned by the state or by the individual townships, boroughs or the city.
Additionally, Lawrence County does not own nor maintain any roads in the county, Vogler emphasized. All of the roads in the county are either maintained by PennDOT or the individual municipalities.
