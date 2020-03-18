Lawrence County is still open for business, even if some aspects need to be modified to fit within best health practices.
Speaking at Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting, Chairman Morgan Boyd said workers at the courthouse are gathering ways residents can still utilize services without stepping foot inside the building. The courthouse has remained open for regular business hours while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a shutdown of nonessential businesses Monday afternoon. Wolf announced on Friday K-12 schools would close for a minimum of 10 business days to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“We are having our staff pull together a list of all services the county is able to provide through online, digital or remote means,” Boyd said. “Hopefully, we’ll have that list out within the week to give our residents the greatest flexibility in how they want to adapt their habits to the current pandemic.”
County Treasurer Richard Rapone, during row officers comments, said his office processed and deposited an additional $879,560.01 since last week’s meeting. He noted dog licenses, which can be done online, resulted in 125 requests which were filled Tuesday morning.
“The traffic has been very light,” Rapone said. “The mail has been very heavy, which is good.”
In other business during the 52-minute meeting, Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel discussed a possible approval of the overtime requirements for caseworkers and county employees at the Lawrence County Jail to be paid from RSAT Vivitrol and Mat grants.
“Any of the county employees,” Spielvogel said, “if they are already working their 40-hour (week), this is for additional monies for overtime, weekend and evenings that they would see fit to work with the inmates who are there. It is a very specific program.”
She said no money would come from the county for the overtime and that the controller’s office would tally and account for the extra work hours. She also said the grants are renewable at least every two years.
Boyd noted the jail is under a modified visitors policy. Only “court-related personnel” are allowed to visit inmates for the immediate future.
The commissioners also approved a contract renewal with Eric Ryan Corporation of Ellwood City. The contract runs from April 1 through March 31, 2022. Both measures passed by unanimous votes.
Their next scheduled meeting is set for 10 a.m. March 24.
