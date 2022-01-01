Two newly elected Lawrence County officials and three re-elected ones will take their oaths of office Monday at an official public swearing-in ceremony at the courthouse.
The proceeding is set for 11 a.m. in Courtroom One, the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto.
Tammy R. Crawford will assume her newly elected position of county register of wills and recorder of deeds. She succeeds Janet L. Kalajainen, who opted to retire from the position after 40 years of service.
David J. Prestopine will take the seat of county controller, succeeding David Gettings who retired Aug. 2. Prestopine has been interim controller in that office since Gettings’ retirement.
Re-elected county officials who will be sworn in are Joshua D. Lamancusa as district attorney, Perry L. Quahliero as sheriff and Jennifer L. Nicholson as district judge.
At New Castle’s City Hall, a swearing-in ceremony will occur at 6 p.m. Monday.
There, new councilmen Eric Ritter and David Ward will be sworn in and assume office. Ward will become the first Black councilman in the city’s history. The two replace President Tom Smith and Tim Fulkerson on council.
They will be joined by current councilmembers MaryAnne Gavrile, Patsy Cioppa and Bryan Cameron for the reorganizational meeting. At that time, a new council president will be voted on. Smith served as the head of council for the last two years.
The new council will join together for the first time about 10 minutes later for a public hearing on a conditional use request for an opioid and substance abuse recovery home for women and their children at 220 N. Liberty St. in Mahoningtown.
