Officials from Lawrence County, the city of New Castle and the FirstMerit Building’s owner all are on board with the structure’s demolition.
Now it’s just a matter of who pays for it and when it happens.
Tom Wilson, who owns the North Mill Street building through the Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, said at Thursday’s city council meeting his intention was to let it go through to the tax sale. After purchasing the building and land for $50,000 in 2018, he said he’s paid $110,000 in taxes with another $80,000 still owed.
Lawrence County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the former banking headquarters, located in the heart of the city’s downtown, has been an albatross on the community for too long. In his mind, a partnership between the county and the city is the only way the building can come down in a cost-effective manner, adding the price tag is in the neighborhood of $350,000 to $400,000.
“The two governing bodies have passed the ball for way too long,” Boyd said. “If anything is ever going to happen to that site, that mindset needs to go away. We need to work together or it’s not going to get done.”
The building, originally set for demolition in October 2019, could stand for another two years while it goes through the tax sale process. The building has been gutted floor by floor by Wilson, who also owns the neighboring Temple Building and Washington Centre.
In May, council president Tom Smith raised the idea of using funds from the city’s stormwater sewer system to pay for the demolition, while councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile rejected the idea of using city money to demolish a private business and said the county through its redevelopment program should instead fund it.
“We’ve talked about this for forever,” Boyd said, adding if the property ends up in the repository that serious talks need to be had about partnering up to demolish the building. “That site with that building down could be the start of a revitalized New Castle.”
Part of the proceeds from the stormwater sale are going toward the demolition of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School on Long Avenue. Smith — whose terms ends at the end of this year — wonders if both projects can’t be done with that money. He said if the county wants to evenly split the FirstMerit Building demolition, they should move forward with that proposition.
“To me, we’re far more ready to take down the FirstMerit Building than the Lincoln Garfield building,” Smith said, owing to bids being sought and the asbestos removal needed at the former South Side school.
He brought up Youngstown’s revitalization efforts as a blueprint for New Castle to duplicate, which could yield a busy downtown with arts and culture and nightlife districts.
“That’s what this is all about,” he said. “Do we want to take that first step, which is often the most difficult step in any journey?”
Smith said the county seat is where people come to do business and that Lawrence County is lagging in development behind neighboring Mercer, Butler and Beaver counties — but that it’s moving in the right direction.
“Lawrence county has got to come together,” he said. “We don’t have to recreate the wheel.”
