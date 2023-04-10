Voters in two Lawrence County precincts will go to different polling sites for the May 16 primary because of changes in locations in Neshannock and Union townships.
The Lawrence County Board of Elections approved both changes.
Registered voters in Neshannock Precinct 3, who in the past have voted at First Baptist Church on Maitland Lane, will now vote at First Alliance Church at 111 Mission Meade Drive. That location is valid at least through March 2024.
Voters in Union Township Precinct 3, who previously voted at Life Lawrence on State Street, now will go to Washington Union Alliance Church at 2119 W. Washington St.
Tim Germani, county director of elections, reported that Life Lawrence no longer could accommodate the county’s polling place. Washington Union Alliance Church as a result will have two precincts of voters, Union 3 and Union 4, casting ballots there.
Germani said he is sending new voter ID cards to voters in both precincts and is posting notices in the areas to notify voters of the changes.
Germani also reported that the county has about 55,255 registered voters. The majority party are Republicans with more than 27,250 registered. The are 21,376 registered Democrats, and 4,565 who have no party affiliation; 685 are registered independent.
Those registered independents or who have no affiliated party cannot vote in the May 16 primary because the voters will be nominating only Republican and Democratic candidates.
There are no referendums on the May 16 ballot, Germani said.
He reported that he has mailed out more than 11,000 applications for mail-in ballots, and nearly 4,000 had been returned as of last week. Of those, more than 2,300 are Democrats and 858 are Republicans. He noted that those numbers are not unusual for mail-in ballots.
Members of the county board of elections for this year are Frank Piccari, John R. Seltzer and newly appointed commissioner Brian D. Burick. The entire board is appointed.
In an non-commissioner election year, the regular members are the three commissioners. Burick is the only one of the current three commissioners allowed to serve on the board this year because the other two are candidates for reelection and by law cannot serve.The commissioners appointed Burick to serve as a commissioner when Morgan Boyd resigned from his seat last month to accept a state government position in Harrisburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.