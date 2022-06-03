The Lawrence County Election board officially certified last month’s primary election results while the statewide recount for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate got underway.
The county’s election board, consisting of county commissioners Morgan Boyd, Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel, certified the election results at a meeting Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the Senate race was resolved Friday when former hedge fund CEO David McCormick conceded to his opponent, celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.
McCormick on Friday acknowledged an ongoing statewide recount wouldn’t give him enough votes to make up the deficit.
Oz had led McCormick by 902 votes, or 0.07 percentage points. A recount happens in Pennsylvania if a race is within a half percentage point.
Oz picked up 3,612 total votes in Lawrence County, besting McCormick (3,596) by just 16 votes. McCormick, meanwhile, held a 387-317 advantage in mail-in ballots.
Oz will oppose Democratic nominee John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor, in November’s general election. The Senate seat opened when Republican Pat Toomey announced he would be retiring and thus not running for another term.
County elections director Tim Germani explained at Tuesday’s meeting the county could have started its recount May 27, but instead started on Wednesday. He said he was confident the county would be finished by Tuesday.
Overall, Germani said the election was successful. It was his first election in charge since taking over the department after former director Ed Allison’s death in September.
“It was a much higher turnout than I thought,” Germani said. “The Republican turnout was quite high. The Democratic turnout in mail-ins was high, and I thought that was interesting.”
The total turnout was 33.99 percent, with 35.03 percent of registered Democrats turning out and 41.67 percent of registered Republicans voting.
Germani said 45 mail-in ballots came in after the May 17 primary day, but were postmarked before then and therefore counted. A recount in Slippery Rock Township’s first precinct was conducted and was “spot on,” according to Germani.
