The Lawrence County commissioners have designated millions of dollars in discretionary funds from the 2022 budget to jumpstart economic growth.
That includes $150,000 earmarked for design of a new terminal and other upgrades to the New Castle Airport, plus funding for blight removal and tourism, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said.
“Our airport needs a new upgrade,” he said.
Other funding will be designated for improving agriculture and agriculture preservation and assisting municipalities with roads and bridge projects, he said.
The commissioners introduced the $91 million spending plan Tuesday with no proposed increase in county property taxes for next year. The general fund budget totals $36,156,622. The rest of the budget is comprised of funds for Mental Health Developmental Services, Domestic Relations, Children and Youth Services, 9-1-1, American Rescue Plan funding, the debt service fund, the federated library system and the other funds.
The property tax millage will remain at a total of 8.309, broken down into 7.528 mills for general purposes, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
The 458-page budget document will be available for public review in the commissioners office and online on the county website until its final adoption Dec. 28.
Boyd explained that the commissioners worked to control expenses and put the county in a solid fiscal position.
“We have control of our expenses through 2022,” he said, noting that expenses have only increased a total of 0.7 percent from 2020 to 2022 because of cutbacks.
“We’ve held our insurance rates constant and negotiated a price hold on health insurance for 2021-22,” he said.
Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel both praised Morgan for his many hours of work on the budget.
“The bottom line is, it’s a balanced budget with no property tax increase,” Vogler said. “That’s good news for the entire community.”
Boyd invited anyone to review the budget and offer input before its final adoption.
