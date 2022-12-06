For the first time in decades — if ever — the Lawrence County commissioners will not have to borrow funds on a tax anticipation note to meet expenses.
The annual loan is typically borrowed through a local bank in December each year at a low interest rate and is repaid during the year as tax money is generated. An earlier payoff has meant lower interest amounts paid to the bank. The purpose of such a loan would be to sustain the county financially with cash flow until property taxes are billed and start coming into the county.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the county has enough funds to carry it into the new year and will not need to borrow the note this year. By not borrowing the money, the county will realize a savings in interest, which has ranged from $3,758 to $40,537 during each of the past three years. The amount has varied according to the amount borrowed, the rate of interest and how early in the year the county has repaid the funds.
The commissioners at their regular meeting Tuesday introduced the county’s 2023 budget, which does not necessitate a tax increase.
The general fund total of $35,567,480, is down from $36,160,179 this year, which is a 1.6-percent decrease. The total budget, which includes state and federally funded agencies and other funds, totals $81,370,049, down from $90,946,489, a 10.5-percent decrease.
The budget will be on public display until its final adoption at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 and will be available for inspection on the county’s website at co.lawrence.pa.us.
Boyd did the lion’s share of the work in balancing the spending plan, according to Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel. They commended him for his many hours of work in getting a balanced budget.
“This year, we are blessed to be able to get through the budget, despite inflationary pressure, despite rising human services needs, despite market pressures, to where there is no tax increase and it is balanced,” Boyd said.
“This was, I would argue, the hardest budget we had to write, based on inflationary pressure, market conditions that required more contributions to the pension fund, factual obligations to our labor unions and human service needs, namely CYS. With a lot of meetings with the department heads, courts and row offices, we were able to successfully hold the line on taxes for the next fiscal year.”
Spielvogel credited Boyd for all of his legwork, commenting, “All things considered, we’re happy to report no tax increase while maintaining the services we have, and continuing to function as a county government.”
“We all had input, but you did the legwork,” Vogler told Boyd. Vogler noted that by law, the county cannot tax wages or income, and its primary source of revenue is from the county property tax.
