County budget holds line on property tax, cuts staff by 6.17 percent

The proposed $78-million 2021 Lawrence County budget carries no property tax increases while also trimming its labor force by more than six percent without any employees losing their job.
A focus of Lawrence County's funds in 2021 will be the promotion of economic development and quality of life, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Tuesday.
The commissioners at a special meeting introduced a 2020 budget totaling $78,219,120, with a general fund budget of $39,991,889. County property taxes will remain at 8.309 mills, which breaks down to 7.528 mills for general purposes, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System. The county was also able to replenish its fund balance with $3 million in the spending plan.
The board has prioritized growth in the budget to make it a better place to attract new families and businesses, Boyd explained. That includes $3,664,097 committed to economic and community development, agricultural preservation and recreational improvements. It combines funding sources from federal block grants, housing rehabilitation money, demolition funds, county discretionary dollars and an appropriation of $100,000 to the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, he explained. It also includes funds from the conservation district and hotel tax revenues that go to Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency.
Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel commended Boyd for his diligence in dissecting the previous years budgets and coming up with the reduced spending plan. Throughout the process, he worked with them and the county department heads and row officers for a budget that includes staff cuts without job losses.
The reduction of the county's labor force by 6.17 percent was done by eliminating positions through early retirement, attrition and other jobs that were budgeted but not filled. No employees will lose their job, Boyd said.
Boyd, who took office in January this year, commented the board throughout the year has scrutinized every possible expenditure the county has incurred as it undertakes its operations. This document ends a process that began in March, looking at revenues and expenses dating back as far as 2015, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and current economic conditions resulted in significant cuts to the general fund, Boyd said. Its revenues were reduced by 6.96 percent over the 2020 budget, with proposed spending cuts of 7.23 percent.
The budget also includes $1,412,100 for transportation projects, representing an increase of 17.48 percent in funding, Boyd pointed out. The money comes from various sources from state legislative acts, along with state liquid fuels tax money.
A total of $4,766,718 is allocated for public safety, crime prevention and protection of victims, Boyd said, noting that the district attorney's office is planning to launch a new crisis program with Mental Health/Developmental Services.
The 437-page budget is available for public review on the county's website at www.co.lawrence.pa.us. The commissioners plan to adopt it at their regular meeting on Dec. 29.
Boyd said the document contains "everything that could possibly be included as to how we spend your money" and encouraged everyone in Lawrence County to look at it.
Spielvogel pointed out that Boyd's compilation of the budget clearly explains the workings of each department and their costs for functioning.
"Getting to this point where we are right now, we are on good solid footing to get into next year," Speilvogel said. "I believe that's essential, because we have no clue of the extent of the ripple effect we're going to experience with this pandemic. We don't know how everyone is going to be in 2021, with domestic violence, drug abuse, child abuse."
The funding the county received from the CARES Act allowed the commissioners to support small businesses, municipalities and fire departments.
"That was our one-time shot in the arm," she said. "We have to be cognizant going into 2020, not knowing if there will be additional stimulus money."
Boyd pointed out that the budget preparation was a team effort with the commissioners, acting administrator, the courts, and the various row officers and department heads.
"It was a collaborative effort, but you did most of the heavy lifting," Vogler told Boyd. "You put a lot of hours into this — weekends, nights, evenings. You didn't work in a vacuum. So much of what we do here as a county is mandated by the commonwealth."
An example is the conduction of an election, "and this was the busiest one I've ever witnessed. The state mandates the counties to carry out the elections, and there's a cost for that."
Vogler added that a lot of the budget, "to be very blunt, is driven by crime."
A large part of the court system is crime-related, funding the county jail, juvenile and adult probation offices, district attorneys offices, public defenders and the four district judge offices.
"A lot of what we do is based on the fact that some people choose to break the law," Vogler concluded.
