Sheetz is planning to build a fuel station and convenience store in Ellwood City.
The Lawrence County commissioners received a letter about the plans this week regarding the company’s sewage discharge permit application.
The building is to be located at the intersection of Fountain Avenue and Fifth Street, according to the paperwork.
“This is an indication of growth for the southern part of Lawrence County, Commissioner Morgan Boyd commented.
He noted that the plans will include the demolition of about 14 properties that Sheetz is acquiring for the venture.
County planning director Amy McKinney said the land development plan for Sheetz is expected to be presented to the Lawrence County Planning Commission for review at its Dec. 8 meeting.
