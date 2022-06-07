The Lawrence County Board of Elections has certified a successful, safe, secure and accurate recount of the May 2022 primary election results.
That was the report given by the county commissioners as members of the county board of elections. They voted 3-0 at a special meeting Tuesday to certify the recount of votes cast in the Republican U.S. Senate race between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.
McCormick conceded the race to Oz on Friday. Oz will face John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and Democratic nominee, in November's race to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.
The recount from the unofficial results showed a discrepancy of six votes, one or two more or less, among all of the candidates, according to board Chairman Morgan Boyd. He noted those deviations from the original count resulted from ovals not having been completely shaded on the ballots or from overvotes that were eliminated.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted he and Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel counted the mail-in ballots on Tuesday last week.
Then on Wednesday, the ballots for the votes cast at the polls were counted, a process that lasted about six hours, because they were counted precinct by precinct.
Three watchers with appropriate certification were present, he said.
“Anytime where a ballot came out where no one voted for that race, or if someone voted for two candidates, we showed them to the watchers,” he said, adding, “I don't believe we were obligated legally to do that, but we chose to do that.”
Boyd pointed out that the machines used were not the same ones used in the original tabulations on election night. Rather, they were separate machines and models.
“None of our machines are even capable of connecting to the Internet,” he emphasized. “They do what they're programmed to do, and no one else can access the program, period.”
“The machines did what they were supposed to do, and so did we,” county elections director Tim Germani commented. The change was minimal here in the county."
Here both are the original election night and final recount totals, with the recount numbers in parentheses:
•Kathy Barnette, 2,529 (recount 2,531)
•Mehmet Oz, 3,614 (3,613)
•George Bochetto, 59 (59)
•Jeff Bartos 382 (381)
•Dave McCormick, 3,598 (3,600)
•Sean Gale, 93 (93)
•Carla Sands, 607 (606)
There were 65 total write-in votes from both counts.
