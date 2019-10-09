The Lawrence County Bar Association wants your blood.
The organization is sponsoring a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in the commissioners’ meeting room on the first floor of the Lawrence County courthouse.
The bar association is offering certificates for either a free simple power of attorney or a simple will, to anyone who donates blood at the event.
The blood collection will be conducted by Vitalant, formerly known as Central Blood Bank.
Anyone who is interested in making an appointment may register online at vitalant.org, click on the donation button and search with the group code of D058.
They also can download the Vitalant-Pittsburgh mobile app for their smartphones. Appointments also may be made by phone at (877) 25-VITAL (258-4825).
