The Lawrence County Bar Association is inviting local high school seniors to participate in its annual essay contest.
The winners will be recognized at the annual Law Day observance.
The legal question selected as the subject for this year's essays is:
“Is it a violation of a student’s first amendment right to be disciplined by a school district for making a social media post that is unrelated to a school activity if it is made off of school grounds?”
To qualify, students must be college-bound members of the 2021 graduating class of a public high school located in Lawrence County.
The essays must be typed, double spaced, limited to the topic selected, and contain no fewer than 750 words and no more than 1,250 words.
A submission must include the student’s full name, address, telephone number and school represented on a separate cover sheet. None of the identifying information should be on any page of the essay itself.
Relatives of members of the Lawrence County Bar Association cannot qualify. Submissions must include research and provide citations and footnotes.
Each of two winners will receive a $2,000.00 scholarship to be paid to the student’s college, applicable to tuition and related expenses and fees, excluding room and board.
The deadline for submission is at 4 p.m. April 5.
Winners will be notified by phone the week of April 26.
The essays should be mailed or hand-delivered to either of two addresses:
•Lawrence County Bar Association, Law Day 2021 Essay Committee, c/o Anthony Piatek, Esquire, 414 N. Jefferson St., New Castle, PA, 16101, or
•Lawrence County Bar Association, Law Day 2021 Essay Committee, c/o Ryan Long, Esquire, Leymarie Clark Long PC, 423 Sixth St., Ellwood City, PA, 16117.
Essays also may be submitted by email to jthomas@co.lawrence.pa.us.
Members of the Law Day 2021 essay committee are attorneys Piatek, chairman; Joshua D. Lamancusa; Ryan C. Long; Luanne Parkonen, Jean Krkuc-Perkins and Deborah A. Shaw.
