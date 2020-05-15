Lawrence County Bar Association’s annual Law Day was canceled this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but three local high school students have received the scholarships that are typically given out that day.
Michael Maas, a New Castle High School senior, and Kaylee Vastano, a senior at Wilmington High School, each received a $2,000 scholarships, and Paige Hill, Laurel High School senior, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.
All three were chosen as the winners of the bar association’s annual essay contest. Their submitted essays answered the question of whether the president of the United States has the authority to take military action against a foreign country without the approval of Congress.
Maas is a son of John D. Maas Jr. and Brenda Maas.
He plans to attend Robert Morris University in the fall, majoring in digital cinema and television.
At New Castle High School, he is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the robotics program, having attended numerous competitions. He also volunteered at the New Castle Public Library.
Maas is the recipient of the Liberty Scholarship from Robert Morris University.
Vastano, a daughter of Samuel and Amy Vastano, plans to attend Slippery Rock University, majoring in healthcare administration and management with the intention of completing the 3+3 physical therapy program.
At Wilmington High School, she is senior class officer (historian), president of the conservation club and treasurer of both the Peer Leadership Club, and National Honor Society.
She also was on the tennis team and was its captain her senior year.
She also is a member of the high school band and FFA. Her community service includes involvement at Westfield Presbyterian Church.
Hill is a daughter of Todd and Andrea Hill. She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a nursing major.
At Laurel High School, she is president of the Ski Club, secretary of National Honor Society, a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, and the Laurel High School news team.
She has also been involved with the Laurel Middle School Big Brother/Big Sister Program and was statistician for the Laurel volleyball team.
The Lawrence County Bar Association has given out a total of $96,500 to local students in the past 36 years with its annual scholarship program.
The scholarship committee members this year were attorneys Anthony Piatek, chairman; and attorneys Joshua Lamancusa, Jean Krkuc Perkins, Ryan C. Long, Deborah A. Shaw and Luanne Parkonen.
