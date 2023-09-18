The 43rd annual Lawrence County Band Festival will kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Taggart Stadium.
The event will feature marching bands from the New Castle Area, Shenango Area, Mohawk Area, Ellwood City Area, Union Area, Wilmington Area, Laurel and Neshannock Township school districts, and Westminster College.
The festival will conclude with a mass band finale of "God Bless America," conducted by Jesse Croach, retired Laurel High School band director.
Nick Yoho, New Castle band director, said the event is hosted annually in New Castle's stadium at the agreement of all of the band directors because it's the only stadium where all of the bands and spectators can sit on one side to view the performances.
The event is typically held the third Wednesday of September each year, and in the event of rain, it takes place the fourth Wednesday.
