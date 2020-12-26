County artist featured in international exhibition

BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A Hickory Township artist's work will be featured in an international exhibition of artists from cities associated with the Newcastles of the World.
The Biennial Zámky exhibition will present art from 18 filmmakers, photographers, writers and musicians from countries such as Latvia, Malaysia and South Africa. A non-public opening of the exhibition will be held in the foyer of the Mier Cinema in Nové Zámky, Slovakia as a part of the Slovak City of Culture 2020 project.
Aaron Elliott, a web developer and president of Forward Trends, is representing New Castle at the event.
"I'm very honored that my art will help showcase New Castle to the rest of the world," Elliott said.
The majority of the exhibited photographs relate to landscape, historical monuments and capture the uniqueness of nature and atmosphere of different seasons, according to curator Magdaléna Klobučníková. Curators scoured Elliott's social media to choose some of their favorite works, and he submitted a handful as well. Ultimately, two pieces of digital surrealism were chosen — "House of Cards" and "Stairs City."
Elliott, who specializes in the digital surrealism medium, describes the style as "dream-like landscapes" all created in Photoshop using real images.
"My art is primarily a hobby," he said, adding that he grew an Instagram account to more than 25,000 followers with his art. "From that exposure, I was lucky enough to collaborate with international artists, photographers and musicians."
One of his pieces, which features a man on a ladder tending to an alarm clock, was also featured on Photoshop's Instagram account.
The exhibition of photographs, videos and films opened virtually on Dec. 17 and runs until the end of January 2021. It can be viewed online at https://vzdusnezamky.sk/bienale-zamky/.
Newcastles of the World, a worldwide organization uniting cities named New Castle, formed in 1998. The association brings together 17 cities from five continents. The City of New Castle was a founding member and co-hosted the 2002 conference along with New Castle, Indiana.
