The Lawrence County commissioners have approved the distribution of $63,071 more from their $7.7 federal CARES Act allotment.
The funds allocated are intended to reimburse the costs that businesses and nonprofits spent for personal protective equipment as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
The commissioners Tuesday approved the distribution of funds to 44 businesses and nonprofit agencies. The qualifying entities received varying amounts of up to $2,000 in reimbursements.
The smallest allotment was for $175, Commissioner Morgan Boyd noted.
County planning director Amy McKinney explained that the entities applied for the funds and submitted receipts for their expenses. The expenses were reviewed and audited by the county's contracted auditor.
Boyd pointed that $250,000 in COVID-19 expense reimbursements is still available for those who want reimbursements for the PPE, and the businesses and nonprofits have until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31 to apply for the funds. The applications for that purpose of the funding have been open since July, he said.
The county must have all of its $7.7 million spent by Dec. 31, McKinney said, so that when future dollars might come available, the county will qualify for them.
The county has $3.5 million left of the grant for other purposes, but all of the money is earmarked, she said, and some of it can be used for salaries.
"We have every intention of spending it all," she said, adding that the county will be announcing within the next two weeks which local fire departments will receive funding from the grant.
Commissioner Dan Vogler pointed out that the funds are federal dollars and are not from the county budget.
The recipients and their amounts of this funding cycle, for PPE, are:
Papa & Papa attorneys, $914.21; Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce, $2,000; Lawrence County Learning Center, $2,000; E.J. DeCarbo, $2,000; Pro Fitness Plus, $1,428.06; Wimer Holdings, JPC Event, $1,746.71; Germani's Jewelry, $2,000; Walmo Dry Cleaners, $1,961; Dr. Thomas J. Malvar and Associates, $636; Rayanne's Beauty Salon, $1,477; King's Jewelry, $1,849.73; Adult Literacy Lawrence County, $1,332.79; Deno Deloernzo, CPA, $2,000; Mitcheltree Brothers, $65.60; SANT Inc., $2,000; Richard A. Barnes, DMD, $2,000; Fresh Nails, $276; The Wright Place Salon, $814.49; Spomin Metals, $355.50; Northview Estates, $2,000; The Red Zone, $1,713; The Cathedral, $2,000; The Pangonis Chiropractic, $401.91; Mister B's, $430; Edward's Restaurant and Lounge, $2,000; PA Medical Transport, $2,000; New Castle Public Library, $1,011.67; Five Fillies Farm, $101.85; the New Castle Regional Ballet, $578; Arts & Education at the Hoyt, $1,380.84; Dave's Auto Center, $1,802; The Crane Room Grille, $2,000; Wariach Group Inc., $2,000; Big Pauley's Pizza and Beer, $2,000; Shenango Area Fire District, $2,000; Soni's Restaurant, $2,000; Elham Restaurant, $424; Fantastic Tan, $1,150; Doran Construction, $2,000; Maria B. Mezzanotte, DDS, $1,044.91; Infinity Flow Studio, $175.75; and Union Area Athletic Boosters, $2,000.
