Nearly 60 Lawrence County government employees have begun working under a new labor union contract.
In a 2-0 vote, the commissioners ratified a three-year bargaining agreement for workers in certain departments who are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Local 2902. The pact was approved by Commissioners Dan Vogler and Chairman Morgan Boyd. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was absent from the meeting.
The new contract provides the workers with annual raises through 2024. The raises and health insurance changes for this year are retroactive to Jan. 1. The former contract expired Dec. 31 and the employees had been working for the past six months under the old terms while negotiating the new agreement.
Boyd and county Solicitor Jason Medure negotiated the contact with representatives of the AFSCME union.
The departments with members in the AFSCME union are Children and Youth Services, Mental Health/Developmental Services, the tax claim bureau, the maintenance department and the offices of assessment, treasurer, controller, veterans and voter services.
Boyd said at Tuesday’s commissioners meeting that wages and health insurance were the two biggest issues in the 1 1/2 years of negotiations for a new contract.
Pay increases for each year of the agreement will be: two percent beginning Jan. 1 this year; 2.25 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and 2.25 percent beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
New hires will receive one percent this year, 1.25 percent next year, and 1.375 percent in 2024, depending upon which year they are hired.
“This is well under the current rate of inflation and will help us keep our costs down and help us to avoid increasing taxes, cutting other expenses or laying people off in 2023,” Boyd commented about the amount of the pay increases.
In previous years, the workers received amounts above the rate of inflation, he pointed out.
Health insurance terms will require employees to pay four percent of their premiums, up to a maximum of $47 per pay for this year; five percent of their premiums, up to $57 per day in 2023; and six percent of their premiums, up to $67 per day in 2024.
Boyd explained that previously, the employees were paying three percent of their health insurance only.
The new terms require them to also pay into their vision and dental plans.
Health insurance was the biggest “sticking point” throughout negotiations, he said. The union members did not want to increase their insurance premiums at all.
“It’s a brave new world since the 1990s and early 2000s when government employees did not have to pay any portion of their premiums,” he said. and while the county wanted them to pay more into their insurance, and the union representatives were striving to keep their payments at three percent, “this was our compromise,” Boyd said.
He noted that also under the contract, some fringe benefits have been eliminated, the most significant of which is vacation payouts at the end of the year, which last year cost the county $119,000 countywide. The agreement also eliminates sick day payouts.
“The other item of note is that we created a stepladder for CYS employees,” Boyd said. Under the current system, the agency has caseworkers under three levels who can’t advance unless someone higher up leaves.
The new system employees to advance after a certain period of time to the other steps.
“The hope is you’ll have caseworkers stay longer with the incentive of moving up,” he said.
