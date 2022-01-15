The Lawrence County commissioners approved attorney Susan Papa on Tuesday to serve as the county’s truancy master.
She will be paid $85 per hour on a monthly basis.
“This position helps stop a huge number of cases from overwhelming the court of common pleas,” Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said. “Under this position, Susan Papa is able to make certain judgments or issue certain orders as it relates to the safety and well-being of children.
“Again, the goal is not to get to a position where the family court judge is totally overwhelmed by the sheer number of cases that go through that system.”
The contract was one of four court-related pacts approved by the commissioners.
They approved an agreement with Robert Barletta, John Bongivengo, Michael Bonner, Joseph Kearney and Kevin Loretta for criminal cases. Remuneration was set at $24,000 per year.
“In instances where there might be conflicts for different attorneys or the court might need to appoint counsel, we contract with a large slate of attorneys to give more flexibility in serving their needs,” Boyd explained.
Similarly, the commissioners also approved an agreement – again, for $24,000 annually – with Bongivengo, Larry Puntureri, Deborah Shaw, Carolyn Flannery and Eugene Tempesta for juvenile cases.
Finally, Joanne Nene was approved as custody master for $85 an hour.
The commissioners also renewed a pact with Hermitage House Youth Services, a residential group home for at-risk youth. The county had two youths placed there as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.