Lawrence County is continuing to take care of its children who are wayward or forsaken.
John Bout, director of the county’s Children and Youth Services, and Lisa E. Haddad, deputy chief of the county’s juvenile probation department, presented the county commissioners with 17 contracts for outside agencies that provide services for county youths.
The commissioners approved the agreements, all of which are renewals, to provide children’s services that include foster care, detention, parenting, treatment programs, psychiatric and counseling and visitation for children who have fallen under the care or direction of the county agency. And while the county receives state and federal funding for the services, each of the contracts also requires a certain percentage of funding from county tax dollars.
Bout said most of the contracts are 80-percent funded by the state, and 20 percent by the county. The two contracts approved yesterday under Juvenile Probation are 60-percent state funded and 40-percent locally funded, Haddad said.
Bout and Haddad detailed each contract, providing the approximate number of children involved under each during the past year and the amount of money the county will spend on each.
Commissioner Steve Craig noted that the 17 contract renewals are only some of the agencies that the two departments use for serving children. Other contracts come up at different times.
“This is not the entire list,” he said.
Bout estimated that Children and Youth has 25 to 30 different contracts with program agencies. Collectively last year, the agency served about 1,670 children, he said.
He noted that the county last year paid about 19 percent worth of the total costs involved in the agency’s programs, the federal allotment was about 29 percent, the state was about 54 percent and1 percent was medical assistance derived funds, he said.
He pointed out that the agency’s expenditures in 2018 came in under budget on both the local and state/federal levels.
While the county had budgeted $1,861,227 for the agency last year, “we spent $1,693,438,” Bout said. “We were under budget by $167,789. We kept it significantly below our county budget.”
The total Children and Youth budget last year, which also included state and federal funds, was $9,306,139, but the agency actually spent only $8,761,459.
“We underspent by $544,680. We were significantly under our budget allotment for both,” Bout said.
Many providers offer different services that have different reimbursement rates, Bout pointed out.
“All of the different rate scenarios can be incorporated, and there are hundreds of them,” he said.
Bout emphasized that it’s important for the agency as a child welfare system to look at the prevention side and strengthen families and build support systems.
“It’s for the good of the kids, good of the county and being fiscally responsible, also,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.