Lawrence County has a new full-time solicitor.
However, Tuesday's appointment of attorney Jason Medure to the position was not without the dissent of one commissioner.
At their regular meeting yesterday, the commissioners by a 2-1 vote accepted the resignation of Thomas W. Leslie from the position, and appointed Medure in his stead. Commissioner Dan Vogler cast an emphatic "no" vote, with Commissioners Morgan Boyd and Loretta Spielvogel voting for approval.
Both Leslie's resignation and the appointment of Medure became effective after Tuesday's vote, Boyd said.
The commissioners in a 3-0 vote also approved a two-year contract with Leslie, to act as a legal consultant to Medure and the commissioners.
While no wages were formally attached to either resolution, Boyd said Medure's salary is to be set at a special meeting of the salary board Sept. 15, and his salary will be set as retroactive to Tuesday. He also is to receive county benefits, to be ratified by salary board.
Leslie is to be paid $2,083 per month with no benefits under his new contract.
Vogler expressed his dissatisfaction with the changes, assuring Medure that although he looks forward to working with him, he was not happy with Leslie having been asked to resign.
"There's not much I'm able to say about this, because essentially it's a personnel matter," Vogler said. "The solicitor is an employee of the county, which precludes me from saying a whole lot."
But he commented that Leslie "has been an excellent solicitor for this county, and he is held in very high regard within this building, within the legal community and within the community as a whole."
Vogler said it needs to be noted in the resolution that the resignation/retirement "is not voluntary on Mr. Leslie's part. Accordingly, I cannot support this resolution. I believe he should remain as solicitor, but I think the vote will prove otherwise.
"I thank Mr. Leslie," he said. "He is a first-class gentleman and he deserves better than this."
Boyd said at the meeting that Leslie submitted his retirement letter "after a tremendous 15 years of service."
He started as county solicitor part-time in 2006, and was made full time a few years later. He served under several boards of commissioners.
Prior to becoming an attorney, Leslie taught fifth grade in the Neshannock Township School District and earned his law degree through night classes at the University of Akron's School of Law, Boyd noted.
"He's had just a phenomenal career all around," he said, adding that Leslie agreed to stay on with the county in a contracted capacity, to assist with any ongoing legal matters and anything the offices of the commissioners or solicitor might need, for legal representation.
"As soon as we figured out he was going to step aside, we did a couple of different interviews with different attorneys," Boyd said in the public meeting. He clarified after the meeting that he and Spielvogel had reviewed a list of names of attorneys in the Lawrence County Bar Association and through an informal process they seriously considered four of them.
After continued discussions, Medure was the only one interviewed about various legal topics and matters, over a lunch meeting, he said. Boyd said Vogler was invited to participate in the process but he declined.
"I was included in the process but I declined to participate because of my feelings that Mr. Leslie should continue to serve in that capacity," Vogler said in a phone conversation Tuesday afternoon. "I was kept in the loop, but I made it clear to them that I was supportive of solicitor Leslie."
He emphasized that his "no" vote to appoint Medure was not a negative reflection on Medure.
"I believe he is a good attorney and will make a good solicitor," Vogler said.
Vogler voted to appoint Leslie in 2006 when the former solicitor, John W. Hodge, was elected as a Lawrence County Common Pleas judge and took office that January. Former commissioners Steve Craig and Ed Fosnaught also cast unanimous votes to hire him.
"I appreciate that (Leslie) will continue with the contract," Vogler said.
Reflecting on his difference of opinion with his fellow commissioners, he said, "We haven't had too many split votes. There will be times when this will happen, and you just move on to the next issue."
Boyd pointed out that Medure has experience in municipal law, having been New Castle's city solicitor for 15 years. When newly elected Mayor Chris Frye took office in January, he replaced him with attorney Ted Saad. Medure also has been the solicitor for Hickory and Union townships, and since January he has acted as solicitor for the Lawrence County Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson.
Johnson said Medure's resignation in his office will be immediate, because he cannot serve in both capacities. He has not yet appointed new counsel.
Boyd explained that the new board of commissioners expected to make certain administrative changes when he and Spielvogel took office in January. Those plans were waylaid by the onset of COVID-19 restrictions. He said they had anticipated "getting our feet wet," then after a couple of months making administrative changes.
"When COVID-19 hit, those plans were put on hold," he said, adding that the majority of the board recently decided to continue with that transition, deciding that it was time for a change in that office.
"It wasn't an adversary transition," he said, adding that Leslie is agreeable to working under the contract.
Carrie Flannery, the assistant county solicitor, will continue in her position, he added.
Regarding Leslie's new contract, Vogler voted in favor of it, commenting, "I will reluctantly support this. Something is better than nothing, and I'm at least satisfied we will still be able to use Mr. Leslie's services, perhaps to a lesser extent."
Spielvogel said that Leslie assured her Friday that he would reach out to Medure to help with the transition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.