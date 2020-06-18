The Lawrence County commissioners are applying for a $7,722,491 federal block grant allocation for COVID-19 recovery-related expenses for local small businesses, government and other agencies.
The funds are from state Act 29 signed May 29 by Gov. Tom Wolf, providing $625 million in block grants from the federal CARES Act funding. The money is to be will be distributed to counties statewide, strictly for support of COVID-19 related purposes.
The allocations to each county are through the Department of Community and Economic Development and are based on a formula that takes into account the county's total population, as a percentage of the total population of 60 counties that are not already receiving a minimum allocation of $1 million.
To qualify for the CARES Act funding, counties are required to submit applications to DCED, showing how the money will be spent. Of the $7,722,491 due to Lawrence County, 2 percent of that — $154,449.82 — will be used for administrative fees.
The grant is being administered by the county planning office and that money will be used to help offset salaries of those involved in the grant administration, Commissioner chairman Morgan Boyd explained. The money also will cover the cost of advertising for public awareness of how small businesses can apply for the funds.
A breakdown of how the rest of the county's allocation will be apportioned as follows:
•$3,250,000 will go for small business grant programs and PDE reimbursement programs, allocating funding to businesses a sum of money that meet specific criteria. The qualifying criteria will be announced after the state signs off on the allocation, Boyd said, noting that the planning department will establish an application process. The funds are for businesses with fewer than 100 employees, which did not receive funding already through the Federal Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program established by the CARES Act.
•$150,000 for the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce for business support.
•$500,000 for behavioral health and substance abuse disorder treatment services.
•$1 million toward nonprofit agency support for any nonprofit agencies that have taken loss on their funds as a result of COVID-19.
•$1,250,000 to the county's 27 municipalities to offset their COVID-19 related expenses. Boyd said the plan is to allocate that money proportionally, based on population from the 2010 census.
•$100,000 to the Lawrence County Tourist Promotion Agency to offset a revenue drop from a decrease in the hotel tax revenue.
•$1,318,041 will go to offset the county's costs for direct response and to a contingency fund, should COVID-19 recur in the fall.
Amy McKinney, county planning and community development director, said the money must be spent by the county and its grantees by Dec. 20 this year.
The commissioners also agreed to have the county to participate in the 2020 Pennsylvania CARES Rent Relief Program, which will be administered by the Lawrence County Social Services to provide help to renters who became unemployed after March 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, or for tenants who are experiencing 30 percent or more of a reduction in their annual household incomes because of reduced work hours and wages related to COVID-19.
The funds will be used to help eligible renters with up to six months of rent between March 1 and Dec. 30. A maximum of $750 will be available per month per qualified renter.
The funding is through the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
