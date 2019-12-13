Fifteen local charitable organizations will receive allocations totaling more than $40,000 from Lawrence County’s Marcellus Shale impact fee allocation.
The commissioners approved a list of contributions Tuesday to those organizations with specified amounts. The county under state law may use the funds for environmental programs, infrastructure development or preservation projects, community development, social services and local planning initiatives.
Commissioner Steve Craig, who served as chairman of the meeting, said the commissioners received plenty of requests for the funding and they waited until the elections were over to distribute them.
“We had an overwhelming number of applicants, but we voted to meet some of their needs with limitations on the funds,” he said.
The allocations, amounts and proposed uses are:
•Historic Warner Theater, $5,000 for museum improvements.
•United Way of Lawrence County, $4,000 for its 2-1-1 program and $3,000 for the English as a Second Language program.
•Renova Music Fest, $1,500 for its program support.
•Hickory Township Park Authority, $5,000 for improvements at Spartan Park.
•Boy Scout Troop 712, $1,000 for scout camp.
•Wilmington Township Recreation Board, $5,000 for improvements at Marti Park.
•Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund, $2,500 for assistance with its trap, neuter and release program.
•Faith Hope & Charity Corp., $2,500 for its community education program.
•Son of the City, $2,500 for its Stay the Course program.
•Lawrence County School to Work, $4,000 for training programs.
•Neshannock Township School District, $2,000 for Mr. T trail improvements.
•Lawrence County Builders Association, $1,000 for program support.
•New Life Bread Basket, $5,000 for program support.
•New Visions, $1,500 for its Oneness program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.