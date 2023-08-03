Fourteen of Lawrence County’s 27 municipalities will be getting financial help from the county’s share of liquid fuels funds for road and bridge projects in their jurisdictions.
The county commissioners in a 2-0 vote Tuesday approved the allocations of $620,000 of the county’s share of the state funds to be distributed to municipalities that requested the money.
An additional $21,974 was inadvertently omitted from the list of municipalities getting the funds, Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler explained after Tuesday’s meeting. That allocation will be approved at the commissioners next meeting, which will be at at 10 a.m. Aug. 15. The commissioners will not meet Tuesday because they will be attending a conference of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.
Vogler said that Shenango supervisors had applied for the funds in a timely manner. They plan to use the funds for street paving, he said.
Vogler emphasized that when the county receives its state allocation of funds each year, its top priority is its county-owned bridges and their inspections and repairs. Any leftover money is available to distribute to the municipalities, upon their request for specific projects.
Vogler said the commissioners work with the county planning office personnel and the county’s engineer, Bill Humphrey of Frank B. Taylor Engineering, to review all of the municipalities’ requests.
The planning office earlier this year sent out letters and emails telling the municipal officials that they could apply for the liquid fuels funds with a deadline of June 30.
Those municipalities receiving the funds under a resolution the commissioners adopted Tuesday are:
•Perry Township, $30,000 to assist in the purchase of a truck.
•Ellwood City, $50,000 for paving various borough streets, including Seventh Street, from Wayne to Woodland; Woodland Street from 7th to sixth streets, Park Avenue from 7th to 8th streets, Bell Avenue from 9th to 10th streets, and 10th Street from Beaver to Center streets.
•New Wilmington Borough, $50,000 for paving of Laury Lane, Vine Street, Haw Avenue Intersection, Maple Street, Waugh Avenue and Lincoln Street.
•Wayne Township, $40,000 for the paving of Northwestern Drive
•Plain Grove Township, $50,000 for the paving of Lundy’s Lane
•Union Township, $50,000 for the paving of Mason, McNulty, Black and Wrey roads
•New Beaver Borough, $50,000 for the paving of Glenkirk Road from Mallory Road to Wampum-New Galilee Road
•North Beaver Township, $50,000 for the paving of McCurley Road
•Wilmington Township, $50,000 for replacement of a bridge on Phillips School Road
•Neshannock, $50,000 for the paving of Long Branch Drive, Arrowhead Court and Sequoia Drive, Seneca Court and Mocccasin Trail
•City of New Castle, $50,000 for paving various roads in the city
•Mahoning Township, $50,000 for drainage and improvements on Graham Road.
The funds were approved by Vogler and Commissioner Brian D. Burick. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel did not attend Tuesday’s commissioners meeting because she was attending a meeting in Pittsburgh concerning juvenile housing at the jail.
