Demolition of the former FirstMerit building in downtown New Castle is a step closer with funds the county has available to help with the cause.
The Lawrence County commissioners have approved an allocation of $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority to be used to help the city and Ellwood City with redevelopment initiatives. One of those initiatives is to help rid the city of the blighted building at 25 N. Mill St., which has sat empty for seven years when the banking institution closed and moved out.
The windows are boarded up, and several years ago, some of the floors of the multistory building flooded when the pipes burst. The structure also is full of asbestos. A developer, Thomas Wilson of Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, who purchased it in 2018 did not proceed with plans for it, nor did he pay taxes on it, and the building went to a tax upset sale. The building didn’t sell through the sale and then went into the free and clear sale last April, and again it did not sell. It has since been moved into the county repository.
County Planning Director Amy McKinney said the redevelopment authority placed a hold on the former bank property in the repository about a month ago, at the recommendation of county solicitor Jason Medure.
McKinney said that the ARPA funds designated for the authority are restricted and can only be used for projects in the City of New Castle and Ellwood City because of regulations regarding their census figures.
City council last month authorized the city code enforcement director to send an application to the county redevelopment authority to have the FirstMerit building razed.
The city’s rough cost estimate for the demolition is about $650,000, including the asbestos removal, McKinney said, but she emphasized that is strictly an estimate and there are no firm demolition costs yet.
She said it has not yet been decided yet, either, how much of the $250,000 would be designated for the FirstMerit building. She said those funds also could be used for other demolitions in the city and Ellwood City, and to help the city possibly obtain a facade grant.
She said Thursday that there also have been discussions about using Act 152 funds which are from money from a recording of deeds or mortgages that could be used for demolition anywhere in the county.
Commissioner Dan Vogler clarified that the city officials would work with the redevelopment authority to coordinate the FirstMerit demolition effort.
McKinney said that RAR Engineering, the city’s engineer, and the authority members have an upcoming meeting to discuss the plans in more detail.
“I believe it’s a good use of these funds, to work with our local municipalities to remove blighted and abandoned and neglected commercial buildings that are now posing a safety hazard,” Commissioner Brian D. Burick commented. “By removing them, we’ll be able to open up the opportunity for new ventures, new development and progress. I think visually, it’s very important to get rid of a building that’s become a danger and an eyesore to the community.”
The commissioners also approved a contract with Delta Development Group Inc. of Camp Hill as a consultant to assist the county planning office with obtaining and managing various types of grant funding.
Delta Development made a presentation to the county officials and the commissioners consulted with other counties about them, Burick said, “and they come highly recommended.”
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said the presentation highlighted many areas where the firm could assist the county, “and we want to make sure we get our share of those.”
McKinney said her office looked at other options and secured one other proposal before choosing Delta.
