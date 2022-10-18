Municipalities that have badly needed road and bridge repairs can now apply to the county for funding to help with their projects.
The commissioners Tuesday agreed to allocate $800,000 of the county's transportation funds for projects or transportation equipment needs identified by each individual municipality.
Calling it the single largest allocation the county itself has ever made to municipalities for road and bridge repairs, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said that a list of priority projects will be assembled from the applications the county receives, identifying the needed improvements.
Of the total to be disbursed, $400,000 will come from the county's liquid fuels fund allocations from the state, and $400,000 will come from the county's fund from state vehicle registration surcharges.
The municipalities must apply to the county for the funds before midnight on Dec. 31. They may apply online through the county planning subheading at co.lawrence.pa.us, or they may call planning director Amy McKinney in the planning office with questions at (724) 656-2144.
Municipalities wanting to apply for the funds must identifying their projects and the estimated cost. The grant awards are on a first-come, first-served will be approved at the commissioners Jan. 10 meeting. All 27 municipalities are eligible for the funding.
The county is providing up to 33 percent of a municipality's total cost in its project, or a total award of up to $50,000, Boyd said.
"This is a continuation of liquid fuels distributions that have been going on for decades," Commissioner Dan Vogler commented, "but I agreed with Mr. Boyd, this is a very substantial amount of money we are able to distribute. I can look as far back as the 1950s, to when county government was able to allocate the liquid fuels dollars, which come from the commonwealth."
Vogler had said last week that the was checking with the county engineer to find out whether the money will be needed by the county, first, to do any work on the county-owned bridges. Since then he learned that there are none, except for the continuation of replacing the Cook's Crossing bridge in Little Beaver Township.
The county does not have any roads or streets to maintain; those are the responsibility of the municipalities.
"I'm real pleased to see that we're moving forward," Vogler commented of the municipal allocations.
The commissioners two years ago had enacted an ordinance that surcharges vehicle owners $5 for each state vehicle registration. The fee is levied on every nonexempt vehicle that is registered to an address within Lawrence County.
Vogler had voted against the $5 fee at the time, saying he did not agree with it because the state already receives tax money from one of the highest gasoline taxes in the United States, and the county has had no deficit in its liquid fuels funds that it receives from the state.
As a result of the ordinance, the commissioners in 2020 also approved a resolution that created the funding stream for the allocations, calling it the Lawrence County Transportation Improvement Grant Program, for the 16 townships, 10 boroughs and the city of New Castle, to provide them with financial help in road and bridge projects, upon request.
The commissioners by law are allowed to assist municipalities in funding their paving projects and bridge improvements. The commissioners decided at the time to standardize the process in which municipal transportation funding requests are made and to formalize an official grant process for municipal transportation assistance.
"When the county has excess transportation funding available, we do our best to help out our municipalities," Boyd said.
The funds are being disbursed by the Lawrence County Planning and Community Development Department.
