County ahead in DIY census responses

Lawrence County is slightly ahead of the rest of the state and the country as a whole in its citizens' self-responses to the U.S. Census, according to a report from the Philadelphia Regional Census Center.
As of Friday morning, 48.8 percent of the households in Lawrence County had self-responded by filling out the questionnaires for Census 2020, either online, by phone or by mail. The state self-response for the population count, as of Friday, was 48.0 percent. The national self-response rates as of Friday was 46.7 percent, according to the report.
In mid-March, a week after the 2020 census count was started for most of the country, the Census Bureau suspended field operations because of the impending spread of the coronavirus.
According to information from the Census Bureau, about 64 million households across the nation will receive paper questionnaires in the mail within the next week.
Households that have not yet responded either online at 2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by returning their census forms by mail should receive the paper questionnaires between now and Tuesday, but they can still respond in either of the three ways, regardless. later
Census Bureau director Dr. Steven Dillingham said the response is easy without having to meet a census taker face to face.
"It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home," he said.
The Census Bureau, meanwhile, is continuing to hire field personnel who will go door-to-door later this summer at homes that have not yet responded. Their work will remain on hold, however, until the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
"We continue to hire," Susan L. Licate, media specialist, wrote in an email on Friday. "We want to ensure we are ready to go once we get the OK to resume."
The field operations are postponed, but will resume once the bureau receives the approval with guidance from the CDC and the census bureau headquarters to proceed, she said, adding, "We are still encouraging folks to apply (for the census jobs)."
Licate noted that the rate of pay for Lawrence County census workers is $16 per hour, plus mileage reimbursement and paid training.
The census is important because data from it drives federal funding every year for the next 10 years, Licate explained. "That is funding that supports our hospitals, schools, and libraries, emergency services, and community programs such as WIC, Head Start, Meals on Wheels, SNAP, the National School Lunch program, free and reduced lunches, subsidized housing, public transportation, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Medicaid, to name a few."
This 10-year count marks the 24th census, counting every resident in the United States under a mandate by Article I, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution.
Lawrence County Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel at recent meetings of the commissioners has encouraged county residents to participate in the census, emphasizing its importance in determining funding for various local programs in community.
Commissioner Dan Vogler at the commissioners March 31 meeting noted that he already filled his out online and it took five minutes.
"It's very simple," he said. "It's a very easy process to submit and do your civic duty."
The bureau is adapting or delaying some of its operations to protect the health and safety of staff and the public and make sure the same population gets counted in other ways, Licate pointed out.
All population counts will be delivered to the President of the United States by Dec. 31.
Below is a list of timeline dates for the census that have been extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic (the dates are subject to further extensions, depending on the health crisis situation):
•Self-response phase, now through Aug. 14
•Census takers dropping off invitations to respond, now through May 1
•Census takers assist people in responding, at grocery stores and community centers, delayed, continuing through Aug. 14
•Census takers interview households in person who haven't responded, delayed, May 28 through Aug. 14
•Requesting administrators of facilities such as nursing homes, prisons and student housing to choose an option for counting residents with less in-person response, April 16 through June 19
•Working with service providers at soup kitchens, shelters and food vans to count people they serve, May 1
•Counting in transitory locations such as campgrounds, RV parks, marinas and hotels, April 23 through May 18
•Census takers counting people under bridges in parks and other homeless areas outdoors, delayed until May 1.
