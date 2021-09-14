There are new rules to be followed for Lawrence County government employees who exhibit signs of COVID.
But despite President Joe Biden's new mandate — that businesses with more than 100 or more workers must be fully vaccinated — the county won't be requiring its workers to get the vaccine.
The commissioners at their public meeting Tuesday approved a resolution setting forth extensive, updated COVID guidelines for employees.
The requirements, to be added to the county's employee handbook, were recommended by county solicitor Jason Medure as part of the new provisions of the Sunshine Act, and the requirements adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
Among the list of new provisions is a requirement for employees to quarantine if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, unless they have been fully vaccinated. If they have symptoms, they must quarantine, according to the document.
It also requires fully vaccinated people to be tested three to five days after their exposure, even if they don't have symptoms, and they must wear masks indoors in public for 14 days after the exposure or until their test results are negative.
The county is voluntarily granting employees seven cumulative days of permissive absences during 2021 for any required isolation or quarantined period.
For any days beyond seven granted by the county, the employee must use sick days, personal days or vacation days.
The commissioners, after their public meeting Tuesday, said Biden's edict, that vaccines are mandatory for businesses with more than 100 employees, is one they won't follow because they believe they are exempt under the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said he personally believes it's an individual's right to decide whether to get the vaccine.
If someone refuses, the issue of someone potentially being laid off as a result will become a union issue, he said.
"But I still encourage people to get their shots," he said, because those people are less likely to contract COVID-19 or develop serious symptoms or death.
"It's a social responsibility," he said. "We're doing everything we possibly can do to promote the vaccine and prevent people from spreading COVID," Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel commented.
The county sponsored a vaccine clinic for employees in the spring, and has given them additional paid days off if they were vaccinated, she pointed out.
"We follow the CDC guidelines as closely as we can. It's our obligation to be as accommodating as possible, and we will follow every mandate that we're given," she said.
She said she is looking into the possibility of offering a booster vaccine clinic to already inoculated employees.
Commissioner Dan Vogler said he tested positive for COVID-19 last year, and he had the virus.
"In my 62 years, it was the sickest I ever was," he said. "I'd strongly encourage people to get the vaccine if they are able to."
He added that aside from COVID, the county also offers flu shots to its employees every year at no charge to them.
