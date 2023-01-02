As initially presented earlier this month, Lawrence County’s 2023 budget is adopted without a county property tax increase.
The commissioners convened in a public meeting Thursday to ratify the $81.4 million county government spending plan, which has some amendments with additional expenditures added to it. The budget is available for review on the county’s web page at co.lawrence.pa.us.
The property tax millage will remain at a total of 8.309, broken down into 7.528 mills for general purposes, 0.646 for debt service and 0.135 for the Lawrence County Federated Library System.
The commissioners in one budget amendment boosted the county’s contribution to the agricultural land preservation program by $115,000, which has four local farms waiting to be entered into the program. A total of $150,000 is needed to put all four farmsteads into program, and the fund already has $35,000, Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd explained. The extra $115,000, which will come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds, will enable preservation of all four tracts of land.
The commissioners also have reserved up to $100,000 for the future anticipation of the Community College of Beaver County opening a branch campus, potentially at The Confluence building.
The budget also includes up to $250,000 of ARPA funding that will go toward a school of nursing program at Westminster College. Boyd said although that amount is budgeted, it is likely not the amount that will be contributed.
Westminster College announced plans earlier this month to launch an online RN-BSN completion program for registered nurses who want to earn a bachelor of science degree in nursing to advance their careers. The program is designed for working registered nurses with associate degrees or diplomas who are looking to increase or improve their career options.
The county earmarked another $500,000 for infrastructure, namely broadband, and for potential municipal water, road and sewer needs.
The commissioners plan to meet for the annual salary board meeting at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Their next regular meeting will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.
