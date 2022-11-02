Lawrence County elections officials say they are following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling handed down Tuesday ordering counties to set aside undated or incorrectly dated mail-in and absentee ballots.
"I'm doing just what the state says," county elections director Tim Germani said Wednesday. His office currently has received 13 such ballots. Also under state directive, his staff has been courtesy-calling those voters and giving them a chance to come in and sign their unsigned ballots or date them properly, whatever the case may be.
He said that for that reason, the number could increase, or it could decrease.
"We're still getting those ballots and we've been letting people come in to fix them," Germani said. "We got word that we are allowed to do that. That was never a policy or question that ever came up until this election."
He said that decision about allowing people to correct their ballots went back and forth with the state, but to allow it would reduce the number of uncounted votes.
"Now they're saying we can. That was (decided by) a court case as well," Germani said.
"The county always preserves them anyway," he said of those ballots that come in envelopes that are unsigned or improperly dated or not dated.
The court's unanimous ruling was handed down a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, U.S. Senate and the state Legislature.
Germani said the county elections office received a directive at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday from Jonathan Marks, deputy secretary for elections and commissioner office of the Pennsylvania secretary of state, saying the county must preserve undated and incorrectly dated ballots, and that they are not to count the votes cast on those ballots.
The directive came after the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday county boards of elections are ordered to refrain from counting any absentee or mail-in ballots received for the Nov. 8 general election that are contained in undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes.
The order notes that the court was evenly divided on the issue of whether failing to count those ballots violates federal law.
The justices split 3-3 on whether making the envelope dates mandatory under state law would violate provisions of the U.S. Civil Rights Act of 1964, which states that immaterial errors or omissions should not be used to prevent voting.
On the issue of the federal civil rights law, Democratic Justices Debra Todd, Christine Donohue and David Wecht saw a violation of federal law, while Democrat Kevin Dougherty and Republicans Kevin Brobson and Sallie Mundy did not, as cited in the ruling.
Written opinions laying out the court's reasoning were not immediately available, according to an Associated Press story.
State and national Republican Party organizations and several GOP voters had sought immediate review by the Supreme Court, bypassing lower courts, once it became clear some county officials planned to throw out ballots without the proper dates and others were expected to count them. The individual voters were dismissed from the case by the high court’s order, the AP article states.
The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the state party sued Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and election boards in every county.
Officials in various counties, including Lawrence, said they already were putting ballots without dates on the return envelopes into separate piles in anticipation of a court ruling.
The status of ballots without properly dated envelopes has been repeatedly litigated since the use of mail-in voting was greatly expanded in Pennsylvania under a state law passed in 2019.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
