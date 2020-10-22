Two more Lawrence County residents have died of COVID-19, marking the fourth straight day a death was reported in the county.
The death count for the county now stands at 29.
Overall, Lawrence County added 24 new cases on Thursday, health officials reported.
The county is now at 777 positive cases. Of the cases, 654 are confirmed and 123 are probable, increases of 15 and nine, respectively.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 10 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are three COVID-19 ventilators in use.
In 10 Lawrence County long-term care facilities, there are nine new patient and one new employee who tested positive for the virus.
According to Health Department information, 127 patients and 83 employees have tested positive for the virus. Eight people have died.
The Health Department reported 2,063 additional positive cases on Thursday, raising the statewide total to 188,360. There were 30 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 8,592.
The number of cases reported today is one of the highest numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. However, there was a faulty data file sent to the system by a laboratory earlier this week, which prevented some of the lab results from being properly reported, the Health Department said. Therefore, some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on October 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.