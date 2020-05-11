HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added one positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday to bring the total to 70, according to the Pa. Department of Health.
Lawrence County added no new additional deaths, staying at seven, while negative tests increased by 14 to 903 on Sunday. The county had no increases in positive cases on Saturday.
Statewide, the Health Department confirmed 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19 to bring the total to 56,611. The state also confirmed 19 new deaths to bring the total to 3,707.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,645 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,645 cases among employees, for a total of 13,290 at 539 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 2,529 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 3,759 of our total cases are in health care workers. Currently, 24 counties, including Lawrence County, are in the yellow phase. On Friday, 13 more counties will move to the yellow phase on May 15.
