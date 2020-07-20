HARRISBURG — Lawrence County added nine new positive COVID-19 cases Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
The county is now up to 235 positive reported cases. That includes 207 confirmed cases and 28 probable cases. There were 4,022 negative tests reported Monday in the county.
In long-term care facilities there were no new cases reported among patients or employees. To date, there have been 36 positive cases reported among patients and 11 among employees.
The county death count stayed at nine, with the last death being reported on June 20.
Statewide, there have been 101,739 positive cases reported Sunday and 7,018 deaths.
