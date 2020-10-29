Lawrence County added 24 new confirmed positive cases on Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials reported.
The county is now at 903 positive cases. Of the cases, 756 are confirmed and 147 are probable. There were 9,393 negative tests reported Thursday, an increase of 111.
The death count stayed at 34.
At UPMC Jameson, there are 14 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are five COVID-19 ventilators in use. At Quality Life Services in New Castle, there are eight current cases among residents and two among employees. There 17 reported deaths, an increase from 14 last Tuesday.
The Health Department reported 2,202 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 202,876. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020. There were 44 more deaths reported across the state, bringing the total to 8,762.
